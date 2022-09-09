2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man dead after drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 39-year-old man died Thursday after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 11900 block of Durant Avenue.

Officers said the victim and others were sitting on a porch when shots were fired from a black sedan.

The victim was shot in the leg and died at MetroHealth, according to police.

Cleveland police have not made any arrests at this time but said the suspect is a man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A reward may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Early investigations said that the victim was found by building maintenance and that he may...
Cleveland man found dead inside apartment, possibly beaten, police say
19 News
3 men shot in broad daylight outside barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
East 117th Street shooting scene
3 men shot in broad daylight near barbershop on Cleveland’s East side
Missing teen Emma Linek
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter