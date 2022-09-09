Man dead after drive-by shooting in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 39-year-old man died Thursday after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 11900 block of Durant Avenue.

Officers said the victim and others were sitting on a porch when shots were fired from a black sedan.

The victim was shot in the leg and died at MetroHealth, according to police.

Cleveland police have not made any arrests at this time but said the suspect is a man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A reward may be available.

