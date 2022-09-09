CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pictures of the Queen, Princess Diana, & Charles.

Memorabilia from the Royal family can be found all over Julie Koenig’s Avon Lake home.

Both inside and out.

“Everyone’s really sad I grew up about 120 miles from London,” she said.

She moved across the pond, here to the states 19 years ago.

But at this moment Koenig is grieving the death of Queen Elizabeth the second.

“Just complete shock and sadness when you consider that the queen met with the prime minister on Tuesday to form a new government, so it really didn’t feel like it was imminent,” she said.

For now, Koenig is staying in touch with family and friends in the UK to make this difficult time easier for her thousands of miles away in Ohio.

“She’s just always been there, and she’s always just been a steady guiding light for everyone,” she added.

