Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of showers the second half of the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another winner today with sunshine and it will be warmer. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. It’ll be a warmer night as well as we dip into the 60s overnight. Moisture will begin to increase out of the south tomorrow. We are also tracking a sharp dip in the jet stream over the Northern Plains. This will eventually aid in developing low pressure near Chicago Sunday night. The result for our area will be for an unsettled pattern to develop late this weekend and into the first part of next week. Tomorrow does look dry with increasing clouds. It’ll turn humid on Sunday. Scattered showers around. Most of this rain looks to be light. A better risk of rain will be Monday as we see things currently.

