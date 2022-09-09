Platform Beer Company hosts Muni Tailgate Party to kick off the 2022–2023 football season while supporting local first responders.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In remembrance of the brave men and women we lost on September 11th, Platform Beer Company has partnered with local first responders to bring the infamous Muni Lot to Platform’s Cleveland Taproom to cheer on the Cleveland Browns as they kick off their 2022–2023 NFL season.

The official kick-off party is a celebration of Platform’s Muni Hazy Session India Pale Ale, which was created in partnership with the Cleveland Browns. The IPA is smooth, citrusy, tropical, and juicy, and at 4.9%, it’s approved for an entire game day of enjoyment! Platform is the official craft beer partner of the Cleveland Browns.

Browns fans can start the #TailgateEverywhere season by tailgating with Platform starting at 11:00 A.M. on September 11th while enjoying beverages from Platform and mouthwatering food from Branch BBQ. There will also be a pass/kick contest, giveaways throughout the day, live DJs, and a special appearance from a Cleveland Browns alumnus. You will also be able to enter to win a Browns Game Day Experience Sweepstakes with sideline passes. Once the game starts, Browns fans will be able to watch the game from the Lot or the Taproom, both of which are located on Lorain Avenue.

Platform will donate $1 of every beer sold from the Muni Kick-Off Party to the local Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association. The CPPA Charities relies on the generosity of MEDIA ADVISORY individuals, organizations, and corporations to carry out our work of honoring and remembering the heroes of American law enforcement.

“It’s an honor to work with and help support the men and women of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association. We salute them today and every day for their bravery and their commitment to our communities. Throughout the year, we help support veterans, first responders, and local charitable organizations. It is because of our Platform fans that we can give back. Whether you want to say ‘thanks’ to your local first responders, offer support to those on the frontlines, or attend our charity tailgate, we encourage everyone to take a moment in remembrance this 9/11,” says Paul Benner, Co-Founder of for Platform Beer Co.

Platform Beer Co. is now going into its third season as the Official Craft Beer Partner of the Cleveland Browns and is available both at local retailers in Northeast Ohio and on site at the Lorain Tap Room. To learn more, visit www.platformbeer.co.

###

About Muni

Muni is a lighter-bodied Hazy IPA bursting with sweet citrus zest. It opens with undertones of refreshing melon, lemongrass, and ripe peaches, and finishes crisp and dry, enticing you to take another sip. Muni is available in the Greater Cleveland and Columbus area—and hopefully in your cooler during every game. Be on the lookout for announcements of MUNI swag giveaways on Platform’s Instagram account @platformbeerco during the leadup to this Muni Kick-Off Party. #TailgateEverywhere

About Platform Beer Co.

Founded in 2014 by Paul Benner and Justin Carson, the Cleveland-based Platform Beer Co. focuses on innovation and charitable community initiatives. Widely known in its local market for creative seasonal offerings and limited-edition taproom releases, Platform beers can be found throughout all major markets in OH, PA, IN, KY, and NJ, and with select availability in NY. Learn more about their products at www.platformbeer.co.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.