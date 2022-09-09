2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat

Willowick Middle School
Willowick Middle School(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday.

Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat.

Willowick police said the threat associated with the two schools was found to be not credible, but they will be increasing patrols “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Willowick Police Department takes any threat of violence involving the schools very seriously and will respond appropriately,” the agency shared on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Operation Orange
‘Dawg Pound Baker’ goes back to kitchen to cook up new character ahead of Cleveland Browns season
Early morning house fire killed a mother and daughter, father and son escaped
Geauga County house fire kills mother and her daughter; father and son able to escape
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Tuscarawas County crash kills Waynesburg woman after car goes down embankment
(Source: Cleveland Heights Police)
Juvenile shot near Cleveland Heights High School Thursday