Police increase presence at 2 Willowick schools following recent threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, and faculty members at two campuses in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District may notice more police officers in the area on Friday.

Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at Royalview Elementary and Willowick Middle School on Friday following a recent threat.

Willowick police said the threat associated with the two schools was found to be not credible, but they will be increasing patrols “out of an abundance of caution.”

“The Willowick Police Department takes any threat of violence involving the schools very seriously and will respond appropriately,” the agency shared on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.