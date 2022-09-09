Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns to the forecast late in the weekend; beautiful in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another gorgeous day is ahead.

Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

That’s just slightly above average for this time of the year.

We’ll stay on the warmer side through Saturday.

Temperatures will soar into the low 80s Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will thicken over the course of the day but we will remain mainly dry.

The weather pattern will turn a little bit more unsettled late in the weekend.

A few hit or miss showers and storms will move in late Saturday night into Sunday.

New data indicates that Sunday will not be a washout but there will be rain in the area from time to time.

It will not be raining everywhere all at once, and not everyone will see rain.

If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, it is recommended that you have an indoor back-up plan, or at the very least, a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.

If you’re hoping for some cooler, more Fall-like weather, just wait until the middle of next week!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.