2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns to the forecast late in the weekend; beautiful in the meantime

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another gorgeous day is ahead.

Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

That’s just slightly above average for this time of the year.

We’ll stay on the warmer side through Saturday.

Temperatures will soar into the low 80s Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will thicken over the course of the day but we will remain mainly dry.

The weather pattern will turn a little bit more unsettled late in the weekend.

A few hit or miss showers and storms will move in late Saturday night into Sunday.

New data indicates that Sunday will not be a washout but there will be rain in the area from time to time.

It will not be raining everywhere all at once, and not everyone will see rain.

If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, it is recommended that you have an indoor back-up plan, or at the very least, a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.

If you’re hoping for some cooler, more Fall-like weather, just wait until the middle of next week!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Risk of showers returns for 2nd half of weekend in Northeast Ohio

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Risk of showers returns for 2nd half of weekend in Northeast Ohio
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns on Sunday; a warming trend in the meantime
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns on Sunday; a warming trend in the meantime
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 8, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 8, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 8, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns on Sunday; a warming trend in the meantime