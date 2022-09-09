2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

Gregory Drexler
Gregory Drexler(Source: Summit County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash.

According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:

  • Aggravated vehicular homicide
  • Vehicular manslaughter
  • OVI
  • OVI-BAC over .170
  • Reckless operation

The crash victim was identified by Akron police as 53-year-old Charles Kisner.

Akron police said officer took Drexler to the Summit County Jail after he surrendered at the station.

