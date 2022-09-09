Suspect charged in deadly crash after surrendering to Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers took a 22-year-old man into custody Thursday in connection to a deadly crash.

According to police, Gregory Drexler is facing several charges linked to the crash on July 15 at Massillon and East Waterloo roads:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Vehicular manslaughter

OVI

OVI-BAC over .170

Reckless operation

The crash victim was identified by Akron police as 53-year-old Charles Kisner.

Akron police said officer took Drexler to the Summit County Jail after he surrendered at the station.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.