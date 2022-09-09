Tuscarawas County crash kills Waynesburg woman after car goes down embankment

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a single-car crash in Sandy Township was killed after the car went off the road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

OSHP identified the driver of the 2021 Buick Encore that crashed as 68-year-old Rhonda R. Horner of Waynesburg.

Horner was heading northbound on SR-800 when she went off the right side of the roadway at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Sept. 8, according to OSHP.

The car went down an embankment before striking a culvert, said OSHP.

She was taken to Aultman Hospital where she was pronounced dead, OHSP stated.

OSHP did not state what caused Horner’s car to go off the road.

The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

The Mineral City and Sandy Township Fire Department and EMS, East Sparta Fire Department, Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, and Jim’s Towing assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.