5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a preseason NFL football game, Friday,...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Browns season begins Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with a live kickoff show, 11 a.m. at Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne, while Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster join us live from Charlotte, where the Browns and Panthers meet in the season opener on 19 News.

The guys will discuss:

* Myles Garrett’s chances for a big day against his former teammate Baker Mayfield

* What to expect from fill-in starter Jacoby Brissett

* How Nick Chubb compares with Carolina’s great RB Christian McCaffrey

* Amari Cooper’s role in what could be a run-heavy Browns offense

* Who is the team to beat in the AFC North?

Tailgate 19 airs live at 11 a.m. every Sunday, and don’t forget to flip over to CW 43 right after the game for a live 5th Quarter, featuring the best analysis in town and live postgame press conferences.

