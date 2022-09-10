Akron church hosts forum on recent murders; mayor, police chief attending

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city leaders, including the police chief and mayor, will attend a forum Saturday afternoon to address recent murders in the area.

The event is happening at 3 p.m. at Burning Bush Church, located at 131 S. High St. It’s open to the public.

In a news release, an organizer said the forum’s goal is “to begin the healing process by having a real conversation.”

The audience is invited to ask questions of the panelists, who include:

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan

Akron Chief of Police Steve Mylett

President of Akron NAACP Judi Hill

Executive Director S.W.A.G. Edward Smith

President of 100 Black Men of Akron MIchael Irby

This is a developing story and will be updated.

