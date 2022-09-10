2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron church hosts forum on recent murders; mayor, police chief attending

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city leaders, including the police chief and mayor, will attend a forum Saturday afternoon to address recent murders in the area.

The event is happening at 3 p.m. at Burning Bush Church, located at 131 S. High St. It’s open to the public.

In a news release, an organizer said the forum’s goal is “to begin the healing process by having a real conversation.”

The audience is invited to ask questions of the panelists, who include:

  • Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan
  • Akron Chief of Police Steve Mylett
  • President of Akron NAACP Judi Hill
  • Executive Director S.W.A.G. Edward Smith
  • President of 100 Black Men of Akron MIchael Irby

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Canton McKinley High School incident
Canton McKinley pizza scandal: Judge dismisses former football coaches from lawsuit
Michael Brannon
Cleveland police search for missing 70-year-old man with dementia
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter
twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter
Missing teen Emma Linek
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter