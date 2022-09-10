Akron church hosts forum on recent murders; mayor, police chief attending
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city leaders, including the police chief and mayor, will attend a forum Saturday afternoon to address recent murders in the area.
The event is happening at 3 p.m. at Burning Bush Church, located at 131 S. High St. It’s open to the public.
In a news release, an organizer said the forum’s goal is “to begin the healing process by having a real conversation.”
The audience is invited to ask questions of the panelists, who include:
- Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan
- Akron Chief of Police Steve Mylett
- President of Akron NAACP Judi Hill
- Executive Director S.W.A.G. Edward Smith
- President of 100 Black Men of Akron MIchael Irby
This is a developing story and will be updated.
