2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Canton McKinley pizza scandal: Judge dismisses former football coaches from lawsuit

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report by 19 News about the lawsuit. Return for updates.
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments occurred this week in the pizza scandal involving a former Canton McKinley football player and his coaches.

A federal judge filed an order Thursday to dismiss the seven former football coaches from a lawsuit claiming they forced the player to eat pork against his religion.

Ohio football coaches allegedly force Hebrew Israelite student to eat pork for missing practice

Judge John Adams found there was not enough evidence to support allegations made by legal representation of the student-athlete.

The lawsuit filed by the Hebrew Israelite player’s family alleged that on May 24, 2021 the coaches forced him to eat a pepperoni pizza after he missed a voluntary practice session.

The Canton City Board of Education voted to fire the coaches on June 3, 2021 after surveillance camera video surfaced of the incident.

Canton City Schools fire 7 football coaches accused of forcing a Hebrew Israelite student to eat pork
Whistleblower says he was unfairly fired following Canton McKinley High School pizza-eating incident

The Pattakos Law Firm, which represents the former coaches, released a statement after the ruling that said, in part:

“From the moment these absurd and sensational accusations first went public there were numerous eyewitnesses, including the alleged victim’s teammates, who were jumping out of their shoes to confirm that the accusations were false. We begged Canton City School District officials to slow their rushed and flawed investigation to account for the truth but they wouldn’t listen. It remains a tragedy that these good men lost their jobs over this but with today’s ruling they’ve at least received some small measure of justice and they are extremely grateful for that.”

The lawyer representing the student’s family did not immediately return 19 News’ request for comment.

Former Canton-McKinley football coaches sue school district leaders, father of athlete at center of pizza scandal

Records show the Canton City School District and Superintendent Jeff Talbert were already dismissed from the lawsuit.

See below to read the full 10-page ruling from Judge Adams:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC)
NOPEC customers try to opt out following high electric bills

Latest News

Michael Brannon
Cleveland police search for missing 70-year-old man with dementia
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter
twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter
Missing teen Emma Linek
Twinsburg father desperately searches for missing teen daughter
Platform Beer Co. releases Muni hazy IPA in limited edition cans just in time for football...
Platform Beer Company hosts Muni Tailgate Party to kick off the 2022–2023 football season while supporting local first responders.