Cleveland Heights parents react to 12-year-old arrested for shooting 14-year-old

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting another child on Thursday night in Cleveland Heights.

According to police, the shooting happened right down the block from Cleveland Heights High School. The victim is just 14 years old. 19 News is told the teen is at UH Rainbow and Babies and Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.

“The kids nowadays are out of control I think,” said Michael Trapp, who works in the neighborhood. “They don’t have the guidance that they need to stay in the right mind, stay on the right track but instead its aggression out here, its anger, it’s chaos. It’s sad.”

Police say a little after 8 pm first responders found a 14-year-old kid who had been shot in the stomach on East Derbyshire Road near Lee Road.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” said Cleveland Heights mother Tina Proctor-Lemon. “It’s kind of a shocker that some kid of that age and that happened. It’s really a shock.”

Authorities believe a 12-year-old child was the one who pulled the trigger. 19 News spoke with some parents headed to the Cleveland Heights football game Friday night who were distraught over the age of the suspect.

“They’re getting younger and younger every day,” said Cleveland Heights mother, Shawnese Gordon.

“It’s sad that the age of the kids that it’s happening to,” said Proctor-Lemon.

A lot of people we spoke to agree something needs to change.

“We need to get some kind of gun reform going on because it’s gonna keep going,” said one woman who did not want to be identified. “They can get their hands on guns you know just as easy as a bottle of water.”

“This is where they could change the gun laws,” said Proctor-Lemon. “They need to be changed. They’ve opened it up, so what do you, what do you want to happen?”

19 News did reach out to Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District to see if we could confirm if either of these kids were students, but so far, we have not heard back.

