Cleveland police search for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

Michael Brannon
Michael Brannon(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who has dementia.

Michael Brannon was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday leaving an apartment on West 22nd Place in Cleveland.

Police said Brannon was wearing a black jogging suit and uses a red walker.

He stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

