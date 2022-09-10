Cleveland police search for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man who has dementia.

Michael Brannon was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday leaving an apartment on West 22nd Place in Cleveland.

Police said Brannon was wearing a black jogging suit and uses a red walker.

He stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

