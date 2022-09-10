Inaugural “march for equal access” wants to make the world an easy place to navigate for everyone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A march was held for those demanding equal access.

Dozens of people came together at Public Square to demand better access to transportation, housing and voting for the disabled.

“People should learn the issues that are important to us,” said Saphire Murphy.

Saphire Murphy from the ADA Cleveland Advisory Board wants everyone to know how difficult it still is for those with disabilities.

“Truthfully, I think it’s amazing it’s rare at least in our community when people with disabilities come together to make their voices be heard,” she said.

Beth Glas is the CEO of Youth Challenge.

This is a fight she’s passionate about.

“It feels wonderful to be a part of today and to be a part of this community,” Glas said.

Advocacy stations were seen centered around three topics: transportation access, housing access and voting access.

All in the hopes of making the world an easy place to navigate for everyone.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.