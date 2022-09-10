‘New beginnings’: Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell posts 1st look with new team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell posted a first look with his new team since the blockbuster Sept. 1 trade that sent him from Utah to Cleveland.

The 26-year-old Louisville product was traded to the Cavs for two pick-swaps, three future first-round picks, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton.

The newest Cavalier is no stranger to new teammate Darius Garland, who makes up the other half of Cleveland’s backcourt. The two All-Stars have previously teamed up in Pro-Am leagues.

A preview of Darius Garland & Donovan Mitchell playing together! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YBpBTWA87z — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 3, 2022

Garland was one of the firsts to share his excitement after the news of the trade for his new teammate.

10 and 🕷 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 1, 2022

Mitchell’s first action as a Cavalier will kick off during the Oct. 5 preseason matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will make his regular-season debut for the Cavs in Toronto against the Raptors on Oct. 19, and will make his Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse debut on Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

