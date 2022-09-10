2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘New beginnings’: Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell posts 1st look with new team

FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks at the scoreboard as he runs up the court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell posted a first look with his new team since the blockbuster Sept. 1 trade that sent him from Utah to Cleveland.

The 26-year-old Louisville product was traded to the Cavs for two pick-swaps, three future first-round picks, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton.

The newest Cavalier is no stranger to new teammate Darius Garland, who makes up the other half of Cleveland’s backcourt. The two All-Stars have previously teamed up in Pro-Am leagues.

Garland was one of the firsts to share his excitement after the news of the trade for his new teammate.

Mitchell’s first action as a Cavalier will kick off during the Oct. 5 preseason matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. He will make his regular-season debut for the Cavs in Toronto against the Raptors on Oct. 19, and will make his Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse debut on Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

