Northeast Ohio weather: Humid weekend with showers possible Sunday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both clouds and humidity will be on the increase today as highs climb into the low 80s.

The full, harvest moon will be mainly obscured by clouds tonight as lows retreat into the mid 60s

We’ll see a few showers scattered around on Sunday as highs head into the mid 70s.

Scattered showers on a muggy Sunday night will accompany lows in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunder continue Monday as highs top out in the low 70s.

The risk of rain hangs on through Tuesday along with highs again in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.

