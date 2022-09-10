Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway.

The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth.

Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. on River Styx Road near Greenwich Road in Guilford Township.

Investigation indicates Herrington was walking on or near the edge of the road when he was hit, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said the driver, a 24-year-old Cleveland woman, stayed on scene and was not impaired.

The woman and her passenger were not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.