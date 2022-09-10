2 Strong 4 Bullies
Watch Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb’s Batman-themed hype video for upcoming NFL season

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a run away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a run away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb shared a unique hype video for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Chubb, who was second in the league for rushing yards last year, posted a Batman-inspired video to his Instagram account.

“The city is tired of losing, and so am I,” the Pro Bowler said behind a combination of previous highlights and shots of the Cleveland skyline. “My only goal here is to protect the people of Cleveland and lay everything down on the line for my teammates. No one else is coming to save us.”

“If you aren’t with us, you are against us.”

The Cleveland Browns will kick off the 2022 season in Carolina against a familiar face in QB Baker Mayfield and the Panthers on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

