Willoughby Hills fire chief warns of spike in serious crashes on section of I-90

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Fire Chief is warning of an increase in serious crashes on a section of I90, some of them head-on.

“We’re seeing on the interstates, people are treating it like the Germany Autobahn,” said Chief Robert Gandee. “They’re going outrageous speeds.”

It may be what caused five serious crashes on interstates in Willoughby hills in the last two week, two of them head-on.

One of those head-on crashes, happened just minutes after the chief called a meeting with the mayor.

“I just had a meeting with the mayor and within an hour, we’re getting called for a report of a vehicle roll over with entrapment,” said Chief Gandee. “Now thankfully the occupant wasn’t entrapped, but only to find out that the car had come right across the median and hit another vehicle.”

Chief Gandee says there’s no explanation for why we’re seeing a recent spike in these serious crashes, but he’s quick to point out there’s certainly a solution to the head-on collisions.

“It really should have been isolated to just one vehicle for whatever situation they had going on, and it shouldn’t involve the secondary vehicle being hit head on,” said Chief Gandee. “Had there been some type of guard rail, or some type of jersey barrier in the median...”

He and the mayor plan on asking the Ohio Department of Transportation to install a barrier.

Right now, there’s just grass between the East and Westbound lanes of I90 by Rockefeller Road, and nothing to stop someone from flying into the opposite lane of traffic.

Chief Gandee had his first meeting with ODOT just hours after his 19 News interview.

H says whatever plan of action they decide on, it will take time.

In the meantime, he’s urging drivers to slow down.

