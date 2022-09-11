1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash in Medina County

LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a man is dead and a woman is injured after being involved in a serious crash in Medina County.

The wreck took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Lester Road near County Highway 112 in Liverpool Township.

According to troopers, a 55-year-old Medina woman was driving a vehicle that traveled off the road.

OSHP said the car then hit a fire hydrant and two tree stumps before coming to a stop.

The driver received serious injuries, according to troopers, and the passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The highway patrol has identified the victim as John A. Rife, 67, of Medina.

OSHP said the driver was flown to MetroHealth in Cleveland for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

