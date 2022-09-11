2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Browns executive JW Johnson trolls Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield after win

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Cleveland Browns during the...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson took to social media to call out Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield after the team’s 26-24 win Sunday afternoon.

The Browns, who were down 24-23 within the last minute of the game, were saved by a 58-yard field goal from rookie K Cade York.

Johnson’s tweet makes reference to “off the leash”, the slogan mentioned on one of the licensed, limited-edition t-shirts shared by Mayfield. Mayfield previously denied involvement with the creation of the shirts.

Mayfield made an alleged comment towards his former team in the days leading up to Sunday’s game, denying the rumors of the comment being made.

Baker Mayfield on rumored expletive used towards Cleveland Browns: ‘I didn’t say it’

Mayfield was traded by the Browns to Carolina for a conditional draft pick.

The Browns open up at home against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

More than just a party: Cleveland Browns fans celebrate start of season
More than just a party: Cleveland Browns fans celebrate start of season
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after the Browns defeated the Detroit...
Cleveland Browns face Carolina Panthers in season opener (live blog)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a preseason NFL football game, Friday,...
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a run away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
Watch Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb’s Batman-themed hype video for upcoming NFL season