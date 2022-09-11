Cleveland Browns executive JW Johnson trolls Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield after win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson took to social media to call out Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield after the team’s 26-24 win Sunday afternoon.

Rookie kicker Cade York gives Cleveland the lead from 58 yards out!



📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/4gWBg2qtZo pic.twitter.com/xOX3uRgBW4 — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

The Browns, who were down 24-23 within the last minute of the game, were saved by a 58-yard field goal from rookie K Cade York.

YES! HUGE TEAM WIN!! 1-0 #Browns. The locker was Off The Leash. 😉#CFB — JW Johnson (@JDubsIII) September 11, 2022

Johnson’s tweet makes reference to “off the leash”, the slogan mentioned on one of the licensed, limited-edition t-shirts shared by Mayfield. Mayfield previously denied involvement with the creation of the shirts.

They’re here. The ONLY officially licensed shirts out there https://t.co/hrjzFNPhxc — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) September 2, 2022

Mayfield made an alleged comment towards his former team in the days leading up to Sunday’s game, denying the rumors of the comment being made.

Mayfield was traded by the Browns to Carolina for a conditional draft pick.

The Browns open up at home against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

