Cleveland Browns executive JW Johnson trolls Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield after win
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson took to social media to call out Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield after the team’s 26-24 win Sunday afternoon.
The Browns, who were down 24-23 within the last minute of the game, were saved by a 58-yard field goal from rookie K Cade York.
Johnson’s tweet makes reference to “off the leash”, the slogan mentioned on one of the licensed, limited-edition t-shirts shared by Mayfield. Mayfield previously denied involvement with the creation of the shirts.
Mayfield made an alleged comment towards his former team in the days leading up to Sunday’s game, denying the rumors of the comment being made.
Mayfield was traded by the Browns to Carolina for a conditional draft pick.
The Browns open up at home against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
