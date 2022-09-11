More than just a party: Cleveland Browns fans celebrate start of season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s known across the Midwest: Cleveland Browns fans are the most optimistic people you will ever meet.

For these fans, tailgates celebrating the start of the season are more than just a party.

That includes Danny Reichel, who is president of the West Park Browns Backers.

“West Park needs this,” he said. “I think being a Browns Backer is very special... [being] affiliated with the Cleveland Browns officially is good stuff.”

Reichel said his hope is to give fans a place to vent during the losses and celebrate during the wins.

Something Drew Webster knows all too well. He said he loves watching the games with these rabid fans.

“The fact that you’re surrounded by the same like-minded individuals that cheer for the same team, and the fact that there is a road trip that we plan every year to go to a visiting team, it makes it more fun,” Webster said.

“It’s more community based,” he continued.

But there’s always the emotional heartbreaks, and the “it’ll happen next year,” for these fans craving a Super Bowl win.

“We’ve had twenty years of... ah, you know... everyone knows... I don’t need to speak up about that,” Reichel joked.

