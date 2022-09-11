Northeast Ohio weather: On and off showers, thunder through Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see periods of passing showers scattered around today as highs head into the mid 70s.

Scattered showers during a muggy night will accompany lows in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunder continue Monday as highs top out around 70.

The risk of rain hangs on through Tuesday along with highs again around 70.

Wednesday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.

