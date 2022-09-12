Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch.

Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:

Man shot on Akron porch; police seek IDs (Source: Akron police)

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue.

According to police, the man was on his porch when three men walked past.

Akron police said “words were exchanged” between the man and the group before one of them fired shots.

The man was shot in the arm, according to police, and taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

His injury is not life-threatening.

