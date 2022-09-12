2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard

This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a...
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a launch failure on Monday. Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about 1 1/2 minutes after liftoff.(Blue Origin via AP)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments.

The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about a minute after liftoff. The capsule’s launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor.

Blue Origin’s launch commentary went silent when the capsule catapulted off the rocket, later announcing: “It appears we’ve experienced an anomaly with today’s flight. This wasn’t planned.”

The mishap occurred as the rocket was traveling nearly 700 mph at an altitude of about 28,000 feet. There was no video shown of the rocket - only the capsule - after the failure occurred. The rocket usually lands upright on the desert floor and then is recycled for future flights; clearly, that did not happen this time.

Launch commentator Erika Wagner said the capsule managed to escape successfully, with the webcast showing it reaching a maximum altitude of more than 37,000 feet (11,300 meters). Thirty-six experiments were on board, half sponsored by NASA.

“Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed,” the company tweeted later.

No further details were provided.

It was the 23rd flight for the New Shepard program, named after the first American in space, Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard. The same kind of rocket and capsule have been used to carry paying passengers on 10-minute rides to the edge of space. It was the ninth flight for this rocket.

Its most recent passenger flight was just last month. Bezos was on the first New Shepard crew last summer. Altogether, Blue Origin has carried 31 people to the edge of space. The company’s headquarters is in Kent, Washington.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

Communication is key to staying on budget for a wedding
Man, woman found dead at wildlife refuge in Ashtabula County
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Scottish service hails queen as ‘constant in all our lives’
President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research...
Biden announces new support for US biotech production