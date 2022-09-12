2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October.

It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30.

The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo.

Guests can also wear their Halloween costumes.

Tickets, which include zoo admission, are $19.95 for non-members and $9.95 for members.

