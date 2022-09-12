CMSD CEO Eric Gordon to step down, will not seek reappointment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to district officials.

Gordon was named CEO of the district in June of 2011, according to district spokesman Thomas Ott.

Gordon said the ‘timing and conditions were right’ for a new school leader in a letter to the community.

“I will forever be proud of the work we have done over the past 11 years at CMSD and grateful for the role each of you has played in the District’s progress that I have every reason to believe will continue in the year ahead,” Gordon said. “While the decision to leave CMSD was not an easy one for me, the time and conditions are right for the Mayor and Board to identify a CEO to lead the District’s long-term recovery from the pandemic and to build on the gains we achieved during a remarkable and historic period in K-12 education.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb shared his gratitude for Gordon’s service to the district in a comment.

“Eric is a true leader who puts the needs of students and families first,” Bibb said. “He has had a tremendous impact on Cleveland’s young scholars and future leaders, and there is no doubt he will continue to guide and inspire those around him. We wish Eric all the best in his next chapter.”

Anne Bingham, the Cleveland Board of Education Chairperson, said the board will work closely with Gordon to ensure a ‘smooth leadership transition’ this spring, and will work with Bibb in the search for the district’s next leader.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

