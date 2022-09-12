2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Community rallies to help family of victims of fatal fire in Geauga County

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County officials confirmed 9-year-old Chloe Sharp and her mother, Katie Heiden were killed in a fire at their home last week.

Chloe’s father and brother made out alive, but are now grieving the huge loss left behind.

Roger Hunker said he knew Katie and Chloe, a 4th grader at Berkshire Elementary School.

“It was pretty devastating,” Hunker, owner of BW Final Drive, said. “The livestock world is kind of a close-knit family. You may not personally know the folks but because of the farm business and [agriculture] business, you feel close to that.”

Hunker’s business works with local county fairs.

He said Chloe recently finished the first at the 4H shows during the Great Geauga County Fair.

In what normally would be a cause of celebration, sadly, Hunker is setting up a memorial fund to help the family.

“We’ve done this on numerous occasions for families that have had struggles within the livestock world,” he said.

The goal is to give back to the family in the same way they helped the 4H community.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

She was walking down Bittaker Street in Akron at 6:30 a.m.
Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose
Will Downtown Cleveland’s workers ever return in full force?
Will Downtown Cleveland’s workers ever return in full force?
Crews repair water main break in Mentor
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest