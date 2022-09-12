Court hearing continued for East Cleveland police chief

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner was scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning; however, his arraignment was continued until Sept. 21.

On Aug. 26, Chief Gardner, 47, was indicted on the below charges:

*one count of aggravated theft

*one count of telecommunications fraud

*six counts of monthly, semiannual and annual return by vendor payments

*one count of tampering with records

*one count of theft in office

*one count of grand theft

*two counts of passing bad checks

On Aug. 29, Chief Gardner was suspended and placed on administrative leave.

Below is the news release from East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King on Chief Gardner’s suspension:

“The City of East Cleveland has been alerted that a criminal indictment has been returned against the city’s current police chief, Scott Gardner. While we are presently unaware of the facts and circumstances surrounding the indictment, we have a zero tolerance policy for criminal conduct.

Chief Gardner remains out on bond.

