Elyria mayor calls for tips in death: ‘A young man’s life was tragically stolen’

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria mayor is asking the public to come forward with tips as Elyria police investigate the death of a young man.

“[Monday morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said. “I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice.”

Whitfield said anyone with information can contact police anonymously by submitting an online tip or texting 847411.

“While we are in the earliest stages of this investigation and more information will be forthcoming, at this time we send prayers of comfort to this victim’s family and friends,” Whitfield said. “I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to all of them.”

Elyria police have not released any information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

