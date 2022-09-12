Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells.

The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This community has been so impacted by this situation,” Mary Well said. She is Andre’s grandmother

Wells attended James Ford Rhodes High School in Old Brooklyn. Police said he was walking to school when he was shot in the head near 52nd and Stickney. He died at the hospital days later.

“It was just a sharp pain that hit my chest.. like what.. and he on his way to school,” Wells said.

19 News talked to Andre’s little brother who was understandably very upset. He broke down.

“He was like my twin. We had same outfits on that day before. I just seen him that morning when he left. Something told me to not let him leave the house,” Christian Wells said.

Wells was a football star at his school. Colleges were already watching his skills, hoping to recruit him.

“My grandson had a goal he set for himself. He been playing football since he was 6 years old. It’s too hard to understand that someone could just tragically take him like that with no remorse,” Wells said.

It’s been almost a week and still no arrest. The family says no one is speaking up.

“All these unsolved murders is because won’t nobody say nothing. If you speak up, the littlest thing could make a difference in a family’s life.”

Wells will be laid to rest Saturday, September 17.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.