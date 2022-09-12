2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Girl attacked by cougar shares near-death experience

After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery. (KXLY, KRYZHANIVSKYY FAMILY, DEPT. OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, CNN)
By KXLY Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - A young girl from Washington state who was attacked by a cougar is sharing her story of survival and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal.

Lily Kryzhanivskyy spent a week at the hospital after she was attacked by a cougar in May while playing with friends. Now, months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.

Lily described how she fought back against the cougar that almost killed her. She was 9 at the time.

Lily Kryzhanivskyy is a young girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t...
Lily Kryzhanivskyy is a young girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t afraid to tell. She was attacked by a cougar while playing with friends in May.(Source: KXLY, Family photos via CNN)

“I started just fighting and kicking and punching. Then, the cougar came right behind me to my head, and he started chewing it. I was really scared. I had to keep on fighting, and I started praying so that way God might be able to save my life,” she said.

Lily believes God did save her life and is now helping her heal. She still sees doctors and not everything has been easy about her recovery, but now, she’s looking for the positives.

“I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror because I was too scared to see how many scars I got and all of the short hair, but then, I noticed that it was actually me. I didn’t change. I’m the same old me,” Lily said.

She’s a little girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t afraid to tell. She’s also wise beyond her years and isn’t letting the attack or anything else hold her back.

“I’m at least happy that the cougar cannot do any more trouble, but I’m happy that at least I’m alive and get to do everything,” Lily said.

Lily celebrated her 10th birthday Saturday. She wasn’t sure if she’d make it after the attack, so it was definitely a big birthday worth celebrating.

“Whoever is going through something hard, they have to stay confident. You can just overcome it, and you can face your biggest fear,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

Police have arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found last...
GRAPHIC: Suspect in 8-year-old girl's murder caught after 6 months
After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how...
Girl staying positive as she recovers from cougar attack
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during...
Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Grand Slam title, top ranking
Euclid Police
Euclid police bust mom for smoking weed in car while teaching son to drive (video)