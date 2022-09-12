2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Grand jury indicts Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Trowbridge Crash)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last month.

Raymond Francis, 23, Brook Park, was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Raymond Francis
Raymond Francis((Source: WOIO))

The judge ordered Francis to be held on a $1 million bond.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, Francis fled a traffic stop in the area of Clark Avenue near W. 46th Street in Cleveland.

Troopers said they did not chase the driver and shortly afterwards Francis crashed into another car at Trowbridge Avenue and W. 41st Street.

The driver of the car he crashed into, Annelise Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Francis was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the car Francis was driving, a BMW, was stolen from a dealership in Strongsville during a test drive.

Francis will be back in court on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
Water main break affects several streets in Mentor
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Euclid Police
Euclid police bust mom for smoking weed in car while teaching son to drive (video)