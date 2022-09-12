Grand jury indicts Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last month.

Raymond Francis, 23, Brook Park, was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Raymond Francis ((Source: WOIO))

The judge ordered Francis to be held on a $1 million bond.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, Francis fled a traffic stop in the area of Clark Avenue near W. 46th Street in Cleveland.

Troopers said they did not chase the driver and shortly afterwards Francis crashed into another car at Trowbridge Avenue and W. 41st Street.

The driver of the car he crashed into, Annelise Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Francis was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the car Francis was driving, a BMW, was stolen from a dealership in Strongsville during a test drive.

Francis will be back in court on Sept. 14.

