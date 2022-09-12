2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

HelloFresh meal kits may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli

Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.
Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.(Department of Agriculture)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - HelloFresh meal kits shipped in July may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli, according to an alert issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Officials say that consumers who still have the beef in their freezers should throw it away.

The USDA believes the beef is linked to illnesses, but did not specify how many potential cases there are.

The potentially contaminated ground beef was shipped to consumers in meal kits from July 2 to July 21. It came in a 10-ounce package with the label “EST.46841″ next to the USDA mark of inspection. The sides of the packages contained one of two codes: EST#46841 L1 22 155 or EST#46841 L5 22 155.

The full kits are not being recalled because they are no longer sold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’
An Emmy is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday,...
‘Squid Game,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ vie for Emmy Awards
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
LIVE: In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
FILE - Senators who will hear Zatko's testimony are alarmed by his allegations at a time of...
Twitter whistleblower bringing security warnings to Congress