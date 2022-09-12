2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man sentenced for leading OSHP on dirt bike chase in Cleveland

Cuyahoga County Justice Center file photo
By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man will be sentenced Monday morning for offenses connected to a Cleveland police operation cracking down on illegal dirk bike riding.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, Brett Sieminski, of North Ridgeville, has pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply and inducing panic.

His sentencing is set for 11 a.m. in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Prosecutors said Sieminski was arrested in May during a Cleveland police sting called Operation Wheels Down.

Operation ‘Wheels Down’: 15 felony arrests made from Cleveland Police, OSHP initiative

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was helping with the bust, according to prosecutors, and troopers tried to pull Sieminski over.

Prosecutors said he was driving a dirt bike recklessly on Cleveland’s West Side and fled the traffic stop.

Troopers chased Sieminski, who eventually lost control of the dirt bike and was taken into custody, prosecutors said.

