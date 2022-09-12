Man sentenced for leading OSHP on dirt bike chase in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man will be sentenced Monday morning for offenses connected to a Cleveland police operation cracking down on illegal dirk bike riding.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, Brett Sieminski, of North Ridgeville, has pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply and inducing panic.

His sentencing is set for 11 a.m. in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

** 19 News will have livestreaming coverage available. **

Prosecutors said Sieminski was arrested in May during a Cleveland police sting called Operation Wheels Down.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was helping with the bust, according to prosecutors, and troopers tried to pull Sieminski over.

Prosecutors said he was driving a dirt bike recklessly on Cleveland’s West Side and fled the traffic stop.

Troopers chased Sieminski, who eventually lost control of the dirt bike and was taken into custody, prosecutors said.

