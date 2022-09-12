2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side.

According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue.

This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

EMS said the victim was conscious and breathing when they arrived on the scene.

There are no arrests.

