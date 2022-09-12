Man, woman found dead at wildlife refuge in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby found the bodies of a man and a woman lying on the ground at the New Lyme Wildlife Area in New Lyme Township Sunday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they received the call about the bodies around 8:20 a.m.

The victims, Wesley Thomas, 34, of Orwell, and Samantha Faidley, 31, of Orwell, were located next to a minivan, said troopers.

Troopers added both Thomas and Faidley suffered a gunshot wound and a firearm was located at the scene.

The case remains under investigation, but homicide-suicide is suspected, according to troopers.

