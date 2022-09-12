2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Next rounds of rain arrives late tonight; lake effect rain/thunder tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front came through early this morning. There is an upper low pressure system west of us this morning. This will cross the area tomorrow morning. Today we are in what is known as a dry slot. The rain with the front is east of our area and then the moisture with the upper low is west. We will go with a mix of sun and clouds today. A cooler day ahead with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase this evening. Light showers develop overnight. The best risk of rain along the lakeshore counties. Cool air over the warmer waters of Lake Erie tomorrow will lead to scattered lake effect showers and storms. A west steering wind puts the greatest risk of rain along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Good bet for waterspouts as well. Drier air works in by mid week.

