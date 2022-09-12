Robbery suspect crawls through drive-thru window, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man climbed through the drive-thru window at Church’s Chicken Sunday evening and stole cash from the register, Akron police said.

The manager of the restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Main Street called police around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

She told officers she confronted the robber, who hit her with a pan, before grabbing the cash and fleeing on foot.

Detectives said there is no detailed description of the suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.