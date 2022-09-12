2 Strong 4 Bullies
Robbery suspect crawls through drive-thru window, Akron police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man climbed through the drive-thru window at Church’s Chicken Sunday evening and stole cash from the register, Akron police said.

The manager of the restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Main Street called police around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

She told officers she confronted the robber, who hit her with a pan, before grabbing the cash and fleeing on foot.

Detectives said there is no detailed description of the suspect at this time.

