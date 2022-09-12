Student detained in connection to possible threat at Kent high school, police say

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police said officers detained a student Monday morning in connection to a possible threat against Theodore Roosevelt High School.

According to police, someone stopped an officer around 10 a.m. to report a “vague threat on social media” posted by the 15-year-old Sunday night.

The officer could not immediately track down the student, which prompted the district to undertake safety procedures, police said.

After the officer located the student, he was detained for questioning, according to police.

Monday’s incident follows a separate school threat Friday within the Kent City Schools.

Kent police said there is no indication the incidents are related or that there is an ongoing threat.

“The Kent Police Department and Kent City Schools take all potential threats very seriously. Exact responses to situations cannot be shared publicly because of safety reasons, but the safety of our students is always our first priority.”

