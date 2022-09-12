Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver Sunday evening in Jackson Township, police say.

According to Jackson Township police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Strausser St. NW.

Police said a 27-year-old man was westbound on Strausser St. NW when he went left of center and hit a car driven by John Pappas, 53, of Uniontown.

John was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Kristine Pappas, 52, also of Uniontown, was transported to Mercy Medical Center.

The 27-year-old North Canton man refused medical treatment at the scene, but did seek medical treatment afterwards, police said.

Police said drugs and or alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash; however, no charges have been filed at this time.

