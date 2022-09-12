US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday.

17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.

“The speed at which the investigation developed over the last week, and a recovery was able to happen in this case was exceptional,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a comment. “Our officers should be commended for recovering this child swiftly and safe.”

An ‘adult relative’ of Shawna was also arrested on outstanding warrants during the teen’s recovery, officials said, adding that further charges are pending investigation.

Officials confirmed the teen will be kept in Summit County until Oklahoma authorities can pick her up.

Anyone with information on a missing or endangered juvenile is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

