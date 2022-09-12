2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area.

U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history of rape, fraud, burglary and violating probation.

Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call the task force at -866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833)

There is a reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges