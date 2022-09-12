U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area.

U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history of rape, fraud, burglary and violating probation.

Aaron Jones ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call the task force at -866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833)

There is a reward for information leading to his capture.

