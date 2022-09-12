2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31.
By Emily Van de Riet and WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights.

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31.

One of the children rescued was a 13-year-old girl who ran away in July and was believed to be with an 18-year-old whom she met on social media.

Another person rescued was a 17-year-old boy who told authorities he was kidnapped from his home and was being held for ransom.

Officials also said they recovered two 12-year-old girls who had run away together and were in the company of adult males, possibly planning on leaving the state.

U.S. Marshals also rescued a 15-year-old pregnant teen who said she was planning on relocating to Texas.

The New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies were also involved in Operation Summer Knights.

