Water main break affects several streets in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning is affecting the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, water service will be disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd.

Industrial Park Blvd. is also affected.

According to city officials, repairs are expected to take six to 10 hours.

