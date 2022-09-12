2 Strong 4 Bullies
Water main break affects several streets in Mentor

(City of Marshall)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break Monday morning is affecting the Reynolds Road Business District, said Mentor city officials.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, water service will be disrupted for customers on Reynolds Road between Palisades Parkway and Industrial Park Blvd.

Industrial Park Blvd. is also affected.

According to city officials, repairs are expected to take six to 10 hours.

