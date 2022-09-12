Woman survives I-76 crash after her car flies into ditch, other car flips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexis Durst is bruised and traumatized after surviving a terrifying car crash on I-76 west near the Arlington exit in Akron, Friday evening.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

“They turn on their left blinker and they immediately just started moving over and pushing me into the wall,” Durst said. “My car hit the wall and then it hit their car, it kind of bounced back to the wall, their car turned sideways and flipped over on top of mine and landed on the roof. Mine flew through the other lanes of traffic off the highway into the ditch.”

Durst said, unfortunately, it was impossible to avoid this accident.

“After his car flipped over on top of mine, I really didn’t think I was going to make it,” Durst said. “I was just really scared at that point. I’ve never experienced anything like that so whenever I see a car flying over top of mine after I’ve already smashed off of a couple of things I was just scared.”

Now her frustration is that the other driver doesn’t have insurance, which leaves her to figure this out on her own. She hopes anyone who may have witnessed the crash or if they have dash camera footage of it will come forward.

“If you hurt somebody, you’re responsible for that and of you have no insurance they’re left to deal with it on their own,” Durst said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.