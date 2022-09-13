2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 infant twins, 1 woman hospitalized from fire near Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood

Garden Valley Avenue apartment building fire
Garden Valley Avenue apartment building fire(Source: Cleveland Division of Fire)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of Cleveland residents were assisted by the American Red Cross following an apartment building fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a building on Garden Valley Avenue just before 4 p.m. on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Three victims, including two infant twins, were hospitalized at MetroHealth Medical Center as a result of the fire, officials said.

More than 50 firefighters were requested to the scene of the incident.

According to authorities, the fire initially started in a third-floor unit and spread to the apartment building’s roof.

The American Red Cross said 31 people from eight apartments were provided financial assistance to help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, or other needs.

Four additional apartments were impacted, according to the American Red Cross, but residents from two were not in the building and two other units were vacant at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross is expected to continue offering community resources, health, and mental health assistance to impacted families.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

