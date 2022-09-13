2 infant twins, 1 woman hospitalized from fire near Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of Cleveland residents were assisted by the American Red Cross following an apartment building fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a building on Garden Valley Avenue just before 4 p.m. on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Three victims, including two infant twins, were hospitalized at MetroHealth Medical Center as a result of the fire, officials said.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2-2-2 Alarm Occupied Apartment Fire on Garden Valley Ave west of E.79th. Started as cooking fire in 3rd floor apartment, spread to cockloft under roof. 1 adult female and 2 infant twins transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/4cPnK6s6er — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 12, 2022

More than 50 firefighters were requested to the scene of the incident.

According to authorities, the fire initially started in a third-floor unit and spread to the apartment building’s roof.

View of damage to the roof of occupied apartment fire on Garden Valley just west of E.79th this afternoon. Good stop by #CLEFIRE kept fire from spreading to entire roof. pic.twitter.com/KSOn2pE4Ez — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 12, 2022

The American Red Cross said 31 people from eight apartments were provided financial assistance to help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, or other needs.

Four additional apartments were impacted, according to the American Red Cross, but residents from two were not in the building and two other units were vacant at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross is expected to continue offering community resources, health, and mental health assistance to impacted families.

