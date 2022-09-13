2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim.

Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was walking down the street to her home.

That’s when an unknown man jumped her, pounded her face to the ground, and dragged her across Bittaker Street.

“Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to be beaten forcefully... Drug to the ground, drug across the street,” Lee described. “I continued fighting for my life, not knowing what was going on. I struggled so and I struggled so... and the pain was so unbearable.”

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said, “the investigators are still trying to piece together what took place.”

While no arrests have been made, community members have pulled together to help.

Good Samaritans who saw 19 News’ original report of Lee’s attack in August collected heartfelt donations for Akron Police to give to the grandmother.

“There were citizens who put money together on their own and provided this citizen a very generous donation,” Miller stated.

Call Akron Police if you have any information on this crime.

She was walking down Bittaker Street in Akron at 6:30 a.m.
She was walking down Bittaker Street in Akron at 6:30 a.m.(WOIO)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

The Cleveland Clinic is changing its visitor policy starting Tuesday back to pre-pandemic...
Cleveland Clinic relaxes hospital visitor policy
Woman survives I-76 crash after her car flies into ditch, other car flips
Woman survives I-76 crash after her car flies into ditch, other car flips
Community rallies to help family of victims of fatal fire in Geauga County
Community rallies to help family of victims of fatal fire in Geauga County
Will Downtown Cleveland’s workers ever return in full force?
Will Downtown Cleveland’s workers ever return in full force?