Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim.

Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was walking down the street to her home.

That’s when an unknown man jumped her, pounded her face to the ground, and dragged her across Bittaker Street.

“Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to be beaten forcefully... Drug to the ground, drug across the street,” Lee described. “I continued fighting for my life, not knowing what was going on. I struggled so and I struggled so... and the pain was so unbearable.”

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said, “the investigators are still trying to piece together what took place.”

While no arrests have been made, community members have pulled together to help.

Good Samaritans who saw 19 News’ original report of Lee’s attack in August collected heartfelt donations for Akron Police to give to the grandmother.

“There were citizens who put money together on their own and provided this citizen a very generous donation,” Miller stated.

Call Akron Police if you have any information on this crime.

She was walking down Bittaker Street in Akron at 6:30 a.m. (WOIO)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.