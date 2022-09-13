‘Buskers’ invited to perform on downtown Cleveland’s sidewalks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Downtown Cleveland Alliance said a new program will encourage performers along the city’s streets.

The organization’s goal with the recently-introduced street performance program is to showcase Northeast Ohio’s talents and to “bring more vibrancy into its unique public spaces,” according to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

According to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, types of street performances for donations that visitors and residents can expect include clowning, dance, singing, street theatre, magic, and living statues.

The street performers, or “Buskers,” are urged to reserve one of 20 preselected locations based on pedestrian visibility through an application process.

DCA preferred pitch locations (Source: Downtown Cleveland Alliance)

“Unique and intimate activations that are easy to engage with are just more fun and attractive to city-goers,” Michael Deemer, president and CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said. “Clevelanders want to be able to walk down the street at any time of day and come upon experiences that make them feel excited about their city, and buskers bring a level of vibrancy and life to our streets that other amenities cannot.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.