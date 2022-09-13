Cleveland Browns sign CB Thomas Graham Jr. to 53-man roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of CB Thomas Graham Jr. to the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The signing comes after placing CB Greedy Williams on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury.

Graham appeared in four games in 2021 for the Chicago Bears, where he totaled 13 tackles and broke up 4 passes. The Browns signed him from the Bears’ practice squad.

Graham was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Oregon.

In a lateral move, the Browns waived CB Herb Miller and signed WR Chester Rogers to their practice squad.

Rogers, a six-year veteran, most recently spent training camp with the Houston Texans. In his 69 career appearances, where he started in 24 games, he caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards while scoring 6 touchdowns.

The Browns will kick off against the Jets in Cleveland for their home opener on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

